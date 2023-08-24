300 two-wheelers gutted in huge fire in Andhra's Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Aug 24 (IANS) About 300 two-wheelers were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a bike showroom in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Thursday.

However, there was no loss of life in the blaze, which was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Fire broke out in TVS showroom and godown early Thursday morning in KP Nagar area off Chennai-Kolkata national highway.

According to police, the fire started from the first floor of the showroom and soon spread to adjoining godown. Security personnel informed the fire services and at least five fire engines rushed to the spot.

Officials said the fire spread rapidly due to the pre-fabricated structure. Since electric two-wheelers were also stored in the godown, this led to the further spread of the fire.

Since the showroom, godown and service centre were located at the same place, a large number of two-wheelers were parked there. This was the main hub for TVS vehicles in Vijayawada and united Krishna district.

Police have registered a case and took up investigation. Officials suspect that a short circuit occurred when some electric two-wheelers were being charged.

The showroom owner is estimated to have suffered a loss of Rs15 crore

