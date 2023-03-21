3-day-old girl found in garbage bin in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) A three-day-old girl was found lying abandoned in a garbage bin in Outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Tuesday morning, an official said.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday around at 10:44 a.m. regarding an abandoned child lying in a garbage bin near Nangloi Surajmal Metro Station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On spot, the police team found one newly-born unknown baby girl about three days old. One tag was found on her hand wherein Afarin was written and the child had been born on March 19 at 3:15 p.m," said Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer).

The newly-born baby was immediately admitted in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital through CAT ambulance.

"A case under relevant section of the IPC has been registered at Nangloi police station and investigation was taken up. Efforts are being made to nab the accused persons," said the DCP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women said that after receiving information on its 181 Women Helpline from a person regarding a child lying in a dump yard, the Commission immediately informed Delhi Police and helped in recovering the child.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has also issued a notice to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the matter.

"The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the matter. The Commission has also sought details of the family of the child and a copy of the order passed by the Child Welfare Committee in the matter," a DCW official said.

"A three-day-old girl child has been found abandoned in a dump yard in Delhi. Fortunately, a man saw her lying there and immediately called our 181 helpline. We along with police rescued the girl and she is admitted in a hospital in Delhi. We are there with the child. The incident is extremely shocking. I have issued a notice to the police. FIR needs to be registered and the persons responsible for abandoning the girl child should be arrested," said Maliwal.

