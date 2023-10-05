14-year-old boy's body found hanging in Lucknow park

Lucknow, Oct 5 (IANS) A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from an iron bar in a public park in the Jankipuram area in Lucknow, said police.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Police claimed that the boy died by suicide.

The deceased was a student of Class 9 in City Montessori School, Aliganj Sector O campus, and lived in Jankipuram.

Another student of the same school had died last month after suffering a heart attack in the classroom.

According to reports, a local resident who went for a walk in the park spotted the body and identified the boy. He informed the boy’s father who is an assistant engineer in CPWD.

The parents rushed to the park, untied their son and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said station head officer (SHO), Jankipuram, Brijesh Kumar Tripathi.

The boy’s father then informed the police and the body was later sent for post mortem examination.

“The boy was found hanging from a cloth from the handle of a swing in the park. No suicide note was recovered,” said sub-inspector Ashutosh Pandey who is investigating the case.

He added that the family has not filed any complaint.

Assistant commissioner of police, Aliganj, Ashutosh Kumar, said the post mortem concluded hanging as the cause of death.

“The parents had scolded him on Tuesday for not performing well in the chemistry examination,” said a source in the police department.

City Montessori School Aliganj principal Shivani Singh expressed shock over the incident. She confirmed that half-yearly examinations are underway in the school.

