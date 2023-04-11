10 country-made hand grenades found in Delhi, one held

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) With the arrest of one man and recovery of around 10 country-made hand grenades, the sleuths of Delhi Police have thwarted the possibility of untoward incident in Delhi and its peripherals, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Dilip alias Billi, a resident of Holambi Kalan, Delhi, however, one more accused, who had handed over the grenades to Dilip is still on the run.

According to police, specific inputs were received on Sunday regarding a country-made hand grenade buried in the area of Metro Vihar, Phase-II, Holambi Kalan following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"There, a suspected person was apprehended and he was identified as Dilip. Upon sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was given around 10 grenades by his friend who is the other co-accused (name withheld) to keep these grenades in safe custody," said Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north).

"Thereafter, the country-made hand grenades were recovered at the instance of accused Dilip. It was observed that the recovered hand grenades were put inside a plastic bucket and covered with grass and bushes and kept in the mud near a drain," said the DCP.

The concerned intelligence agencies were also informed to interrogate the accused.

The accused was arrested after registration of FIR under section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code and under 3/4/5 sections of the Explosive substance Act.

"The case is under investigation and search of another accused is going on. The motive of hiding and keeping these grenades in forest land is not clear yet. Facts are being verified in details," said the official.

