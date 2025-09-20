Railways Slashes Rail Neer Prices; New Rates Effective from September 22

Train passengers will soon pay less for packaged drinking water as the Ministry of Railways has revised the prices of Rail Neer bottles. Starting September 22, a one-litre bottle of Rail Neer will be sold for ₹14 (down from ₹15), while the 500 ml bottle will cost ₹9 (reduced from ₹10).

The Railway Board issued fresh instructions after approval from the Finance Directorate, ensuring the rate cut directly benefits passengers. Officials explained that the move comes in line with the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and aims to maintain uniform pricing across railway stations and trains.

The price revision will apply not just to Rail Neer but also to all IRCTC and Railway-approved packaged water brands, providing consistent affordability to passengers.

Railways has been taking steps to enhance passenger convenience, and this reduction in basic utility pricing is seen as a welcome relief for daily travelers as well as long-distance passengers.