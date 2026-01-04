Jockey Telugu Teaser Launched: Watch Video Here

'Jockey', starring Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, and Ammu Abhirami in lead roles, is centered around the traditional cultural sport of goat fight (keda sandai) that takes place in Madurai

Following the success and critical acclaim of 'Muddy', the first film in India based on the challenging mud racing sport conducted in rainforests, director Dr. Pragabhal is gearing up with next film titled 'Jockey'.

Produced and presented by PK7 Studios, 'Jockey' is set in Madurai and revolves around the traditional cultural sport of goat fighting (keda sandai), capturing the essence of the land and the character of its people.

Yuvan Krishna and Ridhaan Krishnas, who starred in director Dr. Pragabhal's maiden movie 'Muddy', play the protagonists, while Ammu Abhirami plays the female lead. Several popular actors have played important characters.

The exciting teaser of 'Jockey' was released on Saturday (January 3) evening in Chennai. The audience who watched the teaser congratulated the film crew.

The film features music by Sakthi Balaji, cinematography by Udhayakumar, and editing by Srikanth. R.P. Bala worked as the Creative Producer. Production Controller: S. Sivakumar, Art Director: C. Udhayakumar, Audiography: M.R. Rajakrishnan, Stunt Choreography: Jackie Prabhu, Costumes: Joshua Maxwell J, Makeup: Pandiyarajan, Colorist: Ranga.

'Jockey', produced by PK7 Studios and directed by Dr. Pragabhal, starring Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, and Ammu Abhirami in lead roles, will be released in theatres soon.

Watch Jockey Telugu Teaser Here