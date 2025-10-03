Dhanush’s Idli Kadai Day 1 Box Office: ₹11 Crore Opening, Third-Biggest of His Career

Dhanush’s much-anticipated film Idli Kadai, co-starring Nithya Menen, has officially hit theatres today. Despite a modest pre-release buzz, the film managed an impressive opening, narrowly missing out on surpassing Kuberaa. It still recorded the 7th biggest opening for a Telugu release in 2025.

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According to Sacnilk, Idli Kadai earned a solid ₹11 crore net on its first day, surpassing Captain Miller’s ₹8.80 crore and marking Dhanush’s third-biggest opening ever. While it trails behind Kuberaa (₹14.75 crore) and Raayan (₹13.70 crore), the Tamil family drama has made a notable impact.

Early word-of-mouth is mixed but largely positive in the Tamil-speaking regions. With the Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holidays today, the film is expected to see a nationwide boost. If footfalls improve over the weekend, Idli Kadai could secure a spot among the top 5 opening weekend collections in Kollywood this year.

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