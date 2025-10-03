Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Movie Opens Strong in Theaters

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are creating waves at the box office with their latest romantic comedy, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is receiving positive reviews, and its impressive occupancy numbers indicate a strong start in theaters.

Third-Best Occupancy for a Romantic Film in 2025

The film has recorded the third-highest occupancy for a romantic release this year. Featuring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf alongside the lead pair, the movie has surpassed the morning show occupancy of all romantic films in 2025—except Saiyaara and Dhadak 2.

Day 1 Box Office Collections: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On its opening day, Thursday, October 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari registered a morning show occupancy of 14.7%, which jumped to 38.9% for afternoon shows. Night shows are expected to see even higher attendance, making it a promising start at the box office. Notably, the film outperformed the morning occupancy of the previous big Bollywood release, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3, which had 13.6% for its morning shows.

With the momentum building, the film is poised to be one of 2025’s most successful romantic comedies.

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