Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Grosses ₹60 Crore Worldwide

Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 finally hit theatres on October 2, and as expected, it opened to massive numbers at the box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected a staggering ₹60 crore worldwide on Day 1, setting the stage for a powerful run.

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 1 Collections: A Strong Pan-India Opening

Out of the ₹60 crore net in India, the Hindi version alone contributed ₹21 crore. The Kannada 2D version recorded the highest occupancy at 88.13%, followed by Telugu (75.34%), Tamil (71.42%), Malayalam (66.61%), and Hindi (29.84%).

The original Kantara (2022) had gone on to collect over ₹400 crore worldwide, and the prequel has now taken off on a similar path, raising expectations sky-high.

Star Cast & Production

Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakesh Poojari. Produced by Hombale Films, the prequel explores the mythological origins of the Kantara forest, combining grand visuals with folklore-inspired storytelling.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The film begins on a slow note, with the entire first half dedicated to world-building. While this extensive setup may feel stretched, it pays off in the second half, where the narrative picks up speed with gripping sequences and a shocking twist.

The action sequences are the film’s highlight, showcasing Rishab Shetty in top form. In particular, his “possessed” portrayal leaves a lasting impact, commanding attention every time he appears on screen. However, in the more regular dramatic scenes, his performance feels restrained. Comparisons have been drawn to Prabhas in Baahubali 1—a strong presence in action, but less impactful otherwise.

Rukmini Vasanth, though pivotal to the story, reportedly struggles with repetitive expressions.

Verdict

Despite its uneven pacing, Kantara: Chapter 1 delivers a thrilling cinematic experience in the latter half, driven by intense action, folklore mysticism, and Rishab Shetty’s powerhouse performance. With its strong opening day, the film looks set to replicate, if not surpass, the phenomenal success of its predecessor.