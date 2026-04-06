Biker Box Office Collection: 18 Crore in 3 Days

Strong Opening Weekend for Biker

The action drama Biker, headlined by Sharwanand and Malvika Nair, has registered a solid start at the box office, raking in an impressive ₹18 crore within its first three days of release. Riding on positive word-of-mouth and strong weekend footfall, the film has managed to draw audiences across key centers. Directed by debutant Abhilash Reddy, the film bagged unanimous positive reviews.

Weekend Momentum Boosts Collections

After a steady opening on Day 1, Biker witnessed significant growth over Saturday and Sunday. The weekend surge played a crucial role in pushing the film’s total to ₹18 crore, indicating a promising trend for the days ahead.

Performance Across Regions

The film performed particularly well in Telugu-speaking states, where it saw good occupancy in both single screens and multiplexes. Decent numbers were also reported from select urban markets, contributing to the overall total.

Positive Talk Driving Footfall

Audience response, especially for the film’s emotional depth and performances, has been largely positive. This encouraging reception appears to be translating into steady box office returns.

Weekday Test Begins

While the opening weekend has set a strong foundation, Biker now faces the crucial weekday test. Sustaining momentum during weekdays will be key for the film to emerge as a commercial success.

Outlook

With ₹18 crore already in its kitty, Biker is off to a promising start. If the film manages to hold steady over the weekdays, it could well be on track for a successful theatrical run.