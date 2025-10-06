Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Holiday on October 7 in UP, Delhi, MP & More

India will celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, marking the great sage-poet's birth, who wrote the epic Ramayana. Although this is a restricted national holiday, a number of states have declared a closure for schools, and others will be observing the day in some other form.

Who Was Maharishi Valmiki?

Maharishi Valmiki is known as the Adi Kavi, or the original poet of India. He is said to have composed the Ramayana, which is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism. His own journey, of Ratnakar, a forest tracker, to becoming a great sage, is the symbol of change, piety, and the quest for righteousness. His philosophy focuses on truth, kindness, and moral uprightness, which has inspired millions over the centuries.

State-wise School Closures on Valmiki Jayanti 2025

Uttar Pradesh: The state government has announced October 7 as a public holiday, and schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed. A number of districts have organized cultural events and community celebrations to mark the sage.

Delhi: Schools and government offices will close on October 7. Some schools will hold special assemblies and cultural events on October 6 to prepare for the holiday.

Madhya Pradesh: The state has added Valmiki Jayanti to its official holiday list, and the majority of government schools and offices remain shut. Educational institutions in the region have also added it as a holiday, and cultural events are organized across districts.

Other States: These states have traditionally marked the day as a holiday for schools, although there is no official notification so far for 2025. In other parts of the country, Valmiki Jayanti falls in the list of restricted or discretionary holidays, so it is up to schools and offices to open or stay closed.

Why Do Only Some States Declare a Holiday?

Because Valmiki Jayanti is a national restricted holiday, every state can decide whether to observe it. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where Maharishi Valmiki has particular spiritual significance, have opted to close offices and schools, while some other states may organize commemorative programs without closures.

Key Takeaways

October 7, 2025, is a complete school holiday in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

Other states do or do not celebrate the day as a holiday; parents and children should check with state education authorities.

Pujas, cultural events, and school functions may continue in areas where schools are open.

In October, India honors Maharishi Valmiki with celebrations recognizing his works and teachings. Students and families are encouraged to consult their own schools to coordinate their plans around the holiday, particularly in areas where observance may differ.

Also read: October 7 School Holiday or not?