October 8 School Holiday or not?

As India looks beyond the festivities of Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja, it is now verifying whether Wednesday, October 8, 2025, will be a school holiday or not. While most schools in the country have resumed their regular schedule, West Bengal's Darjeeling has declared a three-day holiday because of the harsh weather.

Darjeeling Schools Closed from October 8 to 10 Due to Heavy Rain

The West Bengal Education Department has officially announced that all schools, colleges, and technical institutions in Darjeeling will be closed from October 8 to October 10, 2025, in the wake of heavy rain and landslides in the hill district.

The department informed that the decision was taken keeping in mind students', teachers', and staff's safety since incessant rain has hampered regular transport and raised the risk of landslides in various areas of the district. The authorities assured that these three days would be considered official holidays for all schools in Darjeeling.

Classes will resume on Monday, October 13, 2025, after the weekend subject to weather conditions.

Schools Open in Most States

Away from Darjeeling, schools in most Indian states will operate normally on October 8, 2025. Following a string of festive holidays for Dussehra, Navratri, and Valmiki Jayanti, normal schedules have resumed in:

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh: Schools reopened on October 8 following the Valmiki Jayanti holiday on October 7.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat: Schools are open and running according to normal academic calendars.

West Bengal (except Darjeeling): Schools reopened after the Durga Puja holiday and are running as usual.

A few private schools in India can still conduct cultural events or half-day schooling, but no holiday has been announced outside the affected areas.

Safety Measures in Darjeeling

Local authorities have requested that citizens and learning institutions stay away from landslide-susceptible zones. Disaster response teams have been deployed, while schools have been instructed to watch for announcements by the local authorities on reopening times.

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