October 6 School Holiday or not?

Following the Navratri festive season, Dussehra, and Durga Puja, schools in most regions of India will reopen on Monday, October 6, 2025. Most of the holiday sessions ended over the weekend, enabling students and educators to resume regular academic schedules. Some areas, though, might still be in the middle of their holidays owing to local festivities or weather issues.

Schools Reopen Following Dussehra and Durga Puja Festivities

Official Dussehra holidays concluded on October 3 or 4 in all states. Since October 5 is a Sunday, it works as an automatic holiday, and thus classes are likely to open on October 6. Education ministries of states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have also certified that schools will be open.

State-Wise Update on October 6, 2025 School Holiday

Delhi

Delhi schools had a Dussehra break from September 29 to October 1 and shut down until October 4 for Dussehra. All government and private schools are reopening on October 6, with no holiday on this day.

Telangana

Dasara holidays concluded on October 3. Telangana schools will reopen on October 6, although some private schools might offer optional holidays for students whose families remain on the road.

West Bengal

During Durga Puja, schools were closed for prolonged holidays. While most schools are reopening on October 6, some districts will permit an extra day of holiday subject to local festivities.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala, which were closed due to local festivals and heavy rain, will usually resume on October 6. Some districts, such as Idukki and Wayanad, might announce extra holidays if rain warnings persist.

Maharashtra

Following Eid-e-Milad and Navratri holidays in September, schools in Mumbai, Pune, and other districts will stay open on October 6, with no additional holiday announced.

Tamil Nadu

Since Ayudha Puja and Dussehra holidays end by October 3, majority of Tamil Nadu schools will reopen on October 6. Few private schools might have an optional holiday for administrative reasons.

Assam and Odisha

Assam and Odisha schools, which had a long Durga Puja holiday, would resume on October 6 or 7. A holiday in certain districts can be granted by local authorities.

Conclusion

With the festive holidays coming to an end, students and teachers from all over India are going to resume classes in schools on Monday, October 6, 2025. Though most schools will open, a few areas will have holidays because of local festivals or meteorological alerts.

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