NEET PG 2025 Scandal? 13 Candidates Declared Ineligible by NBEMS

In a significant development, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has canceled the NEET PG 2025 results of 13 candidates for violating exam rules and eligibility conditions. The board has also extended the cancellations to previous exam years, declaring three candidates from 2024, four from 2023, and one each from 2022 and 2021 as ineligible.

The announcement was made through an official notice, which included the roll numbers of the affected candidates along with the reasons for disqualification. NBEMS has clarified that the results and scorecards of these candidates stand invalid and cannot be used for any academic, employment, or registration purposes. The board also warned that using canceled results for any process would invite strict disciplinary action.

According to the NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee, the cancellations were primarily due to the use of unfair means during the examination process. In one of the 2025 cases, the decision to cancel the result was linked to a writ petition filed in the Karnataka High Court, indicating that some instances involved judicial intervention alongside internal review.

NBEMS further clarified that the cancellation of these select results will not affect the status of other candidates. The rest of the NEET PG 2025 results, including the merit list, remain valid. The board emphasized that only those mentioned in the official ineligible list are impacted by the latest order.

The development comes at a crucial time as medical aspirants across the country await the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, which is expected to be released soon by the Medical Counselling Committee. NBEMS has urged all candidates to verify their eligibility and documentation ahead of the counselling process to avoid complications.

For the affected candidates, legal options remain open. Some may challenge the decision in court, particularly in cases where procedural lapses or errors are alleged. Observers believe the handling of these cancellations will bring renewed attention to the transparency and accountability of the NBEMS’s evaluation process.

The episode once again highlights the immense scrutiny surrounding national medical entrance examinations, where ethical conduct and procedural fairness are as important as performance. As the NEET PG 2025 counselling nears, candidates are advised to stay updated through official channels and exercise caution in ensuring compliance with all eligibility guidelines.