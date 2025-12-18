ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Cards Expected Soon: Check Exam Dates & Download Steps

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA admit cards for the January 2026 examination cycle shortly. Once activated, the hall tickets can be accessed through the ICAI e-services portal using registered login credentials.

The January session includes examinations for all three levels: CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final. The exams will be conducted from January 5 to January 24, 2026.

Candidates must carry a printed colour copy of the admit card to every test session. ICAI has instructed candidates to verify their allotted exam centre in advance and, if possible, visit the location prior to the examination day to avoid last-minute confusion.

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule

The CA exams for different levels will be conducted across multiple days:

CA Foundation: January 18, 20, 22, 24

January 18, 20, 22, 24 CA Intermediate Group 1: January 6, 8, 10

January 6, 8, 10 CA Intermediate Group 2: January 12, 15, 17

January 12, 15, 17 CA Final Group 1 : January 5, 7, 9

: January 5, 7, 9 CA Final Group 2: January 11, 13, 16

How to Download the ICAI CA Admit Card (January 2026)

Students can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket once ICAI issues it:

Visit the ICAI e-services website: https://eservices.icai.org/

Select the link for January 2026 CA admit cards

Log in using the user ID and password

Submit the registered mobile number for OTP verification

Download the PDF and take a clear colour printout

Candidates are advised to secure multiple copies of the admit card and verify personal details printed on it, including photo, signature, and exam centre information, to ensure hassle-free entry on exam days.