IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Released: Tier I Exam Dates, How to Download, and More!

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the admit card for the IB ACIO Grade-2/Executive Tier I exam 2025 on 13 September 2025 via its official website, mha.gov.in. This highly anticipated recruitment drive is underway to fill 3,717 vacancies, and Tier I exams are scheduled across three consecutive days: 16, 17, and 18 September 2025.

Candidates who successfully submitted their applications can now download their admit cards. This essential document includes details like exam city, exam centre address, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, candidate’s name, roll number, photo, signature, and instructions for exam day. Without a printed copy and valid ID proof, candidates will not be permitted entry to the exam hall.

Steps to Download Your IB ACIO Admit Card 2025:

Visit the Ministry of Home Affairs official website: mha.gov.in

Look for the link labeled “Online Examination Call Letter for the posts of ACIO Grade II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)” on the homepage

Enter your User ID and Password to log in

Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and print at least two copies to carry on the exam day

In addition, the city intimation slip has already been released on 5 September 2025, allowing candidates to plan their travel and logistics in advance.

Important reminders for exam day include arriving well ahead of the reporting time, carrying a government-issued photo ID, and following all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card and at the exam centre. The exam will be conducted in three shifts each day, with specific timings printed on the hall ticket.

With the admit card now available, it is crucial for all candidates to download and verify their documents without delay to ensure a smooth Tier I exam experience.