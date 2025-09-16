Hyderabad Schools Announce 13-Day Holiday for Dussehra Festival 2025

Hyderabad: Students across Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana are preparing for the festive Dussehra break of 2025. According to the academic schedule released by the School Education Department, the break will span nearly two weeks.

Dussehra Holiday Schedule for Schools in Hyderabad

The recess will commence on September 21, with classrooms reopening on October 4. Following this break, schools will resume academic activities with Summative Assessment (SA) 1, scheduled from October 24 to 31. Evaluations will be completed and results are expected to be declared by November 6.

For the current academic year, Summative Assessment (SA) 2 for students from classes I to IX is planned from April 10 to 18. Meanwhile, students in class X will take their pre-final examinations before February 28, ahead of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams set for March 2025.

Telangana Government Holiday Declarations

In addition to the school break, the Telangana government has announced official holidays. October 2 has been designated as Vijaya Dasami, followed by a holiday on October 3. Optional holidays for Durgashtami and Maharnavami will fall on September 30 and October 1, respectively, allowing families to celebrate the festive season.