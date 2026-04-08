AP Inter Results 2026 Date: How to Check AP 1st & 2nd Year Results

Students across Andhra Pradesh are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Intermediate Public Examination results for 2026. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is likely to release the results for both 1st and 2nd year students very soon, as per recent updates.

While the official date and time are yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the results may be declared within this week. Students are advised to stay alert and regularly check the official website for the latest information.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Once announced, students will be able to access their results online through the official portals. The results will first be revealed during a press conference, after which the result link will be activated for students.

Students can check their scores on the following websites:

To view the results, candidates must enter their hall ticket number and required login details.

Keep Login Details Ready

Students who appeared for the exams should ensure they have their hall ticket numbers handy. This is essential to quickly access the result and download the marks memo without delay once the link is active.

Steps to Download AP Inter Marks Memo 2026

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:

Visit the official website of BIEAP

Look for the Intermediate Results 2026 link on the homepage

Click on the link for 1st year or 2nd year results

Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Submit the information to view your result

Download and save the marks memo for future use

Final Note

With the results expected shortly, students are encouraged to avoid last-minute confusion by keeping their credentials ready. It is also advisable to rely only on official sources to check results and avoid misinformation.