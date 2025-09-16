Ind W vs Aus W 2nd ODI: Full Squads, Playing XI, Preview, and Prediction!

After suffering a heavy eight wicket loss in the first ODI, India Women face major pressure in the second game of the series. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. India will need to fix their fielding lapses and lift their batting tempo if they are to level the series.

In the first ODI, India managed a competitive 281 for seven thanks to fifties from Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol. But Australia’s chase was clinical, with Phoebe Litchfield scoring 88, Beth Mooney remaining unbeaten on 77, and Annabel Sutherland adding 54 not out. India’s fielding was badly exposed with four dropped catches, including one by the captain. Their spin attack leaked runs and the strike rate in the middle overs was far too slow. These weaknesses have to be addressed quickly if they are to challenge Australia.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI - Full Squads and Probable Playing XI

India’s squad for the series includes Harmanpreet Kaur as captain, Smriti Mandhana as vice captain, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana.

The likely playing eleven for the second ODI is Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani.

Australia arrive with a powerful squad led by Alyssa Healy and backed by the likes of Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland.

Their probable eleven includes Healy, Litchfield, Perry, Mooney, Sutherland, Gardner, McGrath, Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth and Schutt. With this depth, they once again look like the team to beat.

India’s best hope lies in improving their fielding, keeping the pressure on with tighter bowling spells, and ensuring their top order builds a platform that carries through the middle overs. Australia on current form are favourites, but India have the talent to pull off a win if they can seize key moments and avoid mistakes that proved costly in the first game. The second ODI is set up as a test of resilience for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.