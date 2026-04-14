Who Are Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain? SRH’s New Heroes Who Rocked RR

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain became overnight sensations in IPL 2026 after delivering outstanding performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals.

Both young pacers made their debut in the same match and created history by picking up four wickets each, playing a key role in Hyderabad’s dominant win. It is rare for even one bowler to take a four-wicket haul on debut, but two players achieving it in the same match made the moment even more special.

Praful Hinge, a 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler from Vidarbha, has had limited experience in T20 cricket before the IPL. He worked his way up through domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy, and was known for his disciplined pace bowling. Bought at his base price, Hinge grabbed attention instantly by taking three wickets in his very first over, setting the tone for the match.

On the other hand, Sakib Hussain, a 21-year-old pacer from Bihar, has had a challenging journey. Coming from a humble background, he initially played tennis-ball cricket before moving into professional cricket. His family made sacrifices to support his career, and he gradually rose through domestic tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the match, the duo completely dismantled Rajasthan Royals’ batting lineup, reducing them to a shocking early collapse and eventually helping bowl them out comfortably. Their combined effort of eight wickets ensured a memorable victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Their dream debut not only ended Rajasthan Royals’ winning streak but also highlighted the emergence of two exciting fast-bowling talents in Indian cricket. Both Hinge and Hussain are now seen as rising stars to watch in IPL 2026.