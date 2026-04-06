Cricketer Tilak Varma’s Hyderabad Home: A Peek Inside Stylish Residence

Young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has turned his journey of struggle and success into reality with a stunning multi-storey home in Hyderabad. The house stands as a symbol of his rise from modest beginnings to becoming one of India’s promising cricket stars.

Located in the Chandrayangutta area, the same locality where he grew up, the home reflects a full-circle moment in his life. From playing cricket in narrow streets to representing India on the international stage, Tilak’s journey is deeply connected to this neighborhood.

The residence is designed with a blend of modern architecture and comfort. It features spacious balconies, contemporary interiors, and a clean, minimalistic style with neutral tones. Large windows allow natural light to brighten the space, creating an open and airy atmosphere.

The house is also built keeping family values in mind. Tilak lives with his parents, and the home includes dedicated spaces like a puja room, large living areas, and comfortable bedrooms, making it both functional and emotional in design.

In addition to its elegant interiors, the property reportedly includes a fitness area where the cricketer maintains his training routine. There is also ample space for his pets, reflecting his personal lifestyle.

Estimated to be worth between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore, the house also showcases his achievements, with space to display trophies and memorabilia from his cricket career.

Beyond luxury, what truly stands out is the emotional value of the home. It represents Tilak Varma’s hard work, dedication, and strong family bond—making it not just a stylish residence, but a symbol of his inspiring journey.