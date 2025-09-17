September 18, 2025 Bank Holiday in these states!

Even though banks remain closed on some days as a holiday, most of the bank services still run uninterrupted due to digital platforms being available. Clients can still make their day-to-day transactions via mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs even when the branches are closed.

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar, however, will be closed on September 18 (Thursday) to mark Unitarian Anniversary Day. The day is celebrated as the establishment of the Unitarian Church in 1887 and is remembered with different celebrations. Even though this holiday is exclusive in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it will not impact the operations of banks in other states. The remainder of India will have business-as-usual at banks on this day.

Regional Bank Holidays during September 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has only two national holidays for banks during the period between September 15-21, 2025. These holidays, however, are connected with regional observances and not nationwide public holidays.

Banks nationwide will be open on all days of the week except September 21 (Sunday), which is a standard RBI holiday. RBI also has holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and thus, banks will be shut on September 21 (Sunday) according to their usual holiday list.

Other Major Bank Holidays in September

Some other important bank holidays are lined up during September in some major cities:

September 22 (Monday): Jaipur banks will remain shut for Navratra Sthapna, which is the first day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

September 23 (Tuesday): The birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji will be celebrated as a holiday in Jammu and Srinagar, which will result in bank holidays in these places.

September 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami, an important day of the Durga Puja festival, will lead to bank holidays in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

September 30 (Tuesday): Banks in cities such as Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Patna will remain closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, an important day of Durga Puja celebrations.

Digital Banking Services: Your Go-To Option on Bank Holidays

Although physical branches do not open on these days, online banking facilities can be availed by customers to carry on their operations without a hitch. This includes mobile banking apps, internet banking sites, and UPI services. ATMs are also functional to enable customers to withdraw or perform any other banking operations without any hindrance.

Understanding Bank Holidays

Bank holiday dates are decided by the RBI and state governments on a mix of national holidays and local or cultural observances. A detailed holiday list is released every year by the RBI, and these details are intimated to all the banks in the country. Although banks may close for certain holidays, digital banking infrastructure makes it possible for customers to carry out their financial operations uninterrupted.

With online banking coming into the limelight, users have the option to remain connected with their money despite the holiday calendar. But it's always better to be aware of local and national holidays to prevent any disturbance during busy periods.

Also read: Top Destinations for Indians for Dussehra and Diwali 2025 Holidays!