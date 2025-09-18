School Holidays October 2025: From Dussehra to Chhath, Complete List Revealed!

October 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most festive months of the year for students across India as multiple holidays line up. Schools and colleges will close for major festivals including Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, giving students plenty of time off to celebrate with family and friends.

The holiday period kicks off on October 1 with Mahanavami, followed by a double holiday on October 2 for both Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Educational institutions will also observe Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7. Among the major dates, Diwali is set for October 20 with Govardhan Puja to follow the next day. Later in the month, Chhath Puja is scheduled in parts of North India, including Bihar and Jharkhand, on October 27.

The stretch of holidays means students will experience consecutive breaks that could affect term schedules, exam timelines and academic planning. School administrations may need to adjust teaching calendars and rework class schedules to make up for the lost class days while ensuring curriculum goals are met.

Beyond academics, this holiday window offers opportunities for cultural immersion, family travel and festive engagement. With each festival carrying its own customs, rituals and community events, students can participate actively, whether it is Navratri’s nightly Garba and Dandiya, the fireworks and lights of Diwali or the Chhath Puja prayers by riverbanks.

For parents and guardians, planning ahead will be key. Travel, accommodation and festive preparations often get booked up quickly during these periods. Knowing the holiday dates in advance helps in managing logistics, balancing rest and recreation and ensuring safety during the busiest festival days.