Karnataka Rains: September 19 School Holiday Likely or Not?

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Karnataka over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds in many districts. Both North Interior and South Interior Karnataka are expected to see more rainfall on September 19, while parts of the coastal belt may get a brief respite from heavy showers.

The continuous downpour has triggered speculation about whether schools will remain open on September 19. As of now, there has been no official announcement of a statewide school holiday. Education authorities have not issued a blanket closure, but officials have indicated that if weather conditions worsen overnight, local administrations may step in with district-level holiday notifications.

Currently, Karnataka schools are already set to break for Dussehra holidays beginning September 20, with classes scheduled to resume on October 7. Parents and students are therefore closely watching for updates to see if an extra day off may be added on September 19 due to the rains.

For now, schools are expected to function as usual on Thursday, though children in heavily affected districts could be given exemptions if local authorities decide conditions are unsafe. Commuters and parents are being advised to remain cautious in flood-prone areas as several roads have reported waterlogging.

With rainfall activity continuing, the situation remains fluid. Students and parents are advised to follow local news and official school notices for last-minute announcements on September 19.