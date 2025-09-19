PF Balance Made Easy: EPFO Brings Passbook Lite & Annexure K

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced two major reforms to make Provident Fund (PF) management more convenient for its members: ‘Passbook Lite’ for quick balance checks and online access to Annexure K, a key transfer certificate for employees who change jobs.

These upgrades aim to improve transparency, reduce grievances, and simplify access to PF details for over 2.7 crore active users.

PF Balance Now Just a Click Away

Until now, employees had to log in to a separate Passbook Portal to view their contribution and withdrawal records. With the new Passbook Lite, all this information is now available directly on the EPFO Member Portal — with just a single login.

Key Highlights of Passbook Lite

Single login: No need to juggle between portals.

Quick snapshot: View contributions, withdrawals, and balance instantly.

Faster access: Less load on the old portal means quicker response times.

Detailed records available: For a full breakdown, members can still use the old passbook portal.

Example: A software engineer who wants to check if her new employer has deposited the latest PF contribution can now do so instantly without waiting for the overloaded passbook site to respond.

PF Transfers Made Simple with Annexure K

When employees change jobs, PF accounts are transferred online using Form 13. This process generates Annexure K, a transfer certificate prepared by the old PF office and shared with the new one.

Previously, employees could only access Annexure K upon request. Now, EPFO has made it directly downloadable in PDF format through the Member Portal.

Why Annexure K Access Matters

Track PF transfer applications in real time.

Verify that balance and service period are correctly updated in the new account.

Maintain a permanent digital record for future use, especially for EPS pension calculations.

Gain greater transparency and confidence during job changes.

Example: A teacher moving from Delhi to Bengaluru can now log in anytime, download Annexure K, and instantly confirm her PF balance has been transferred safely.

Greater Control for Members

With Passbook Lite and Annexure K online access, EPFO members gain:

Ease of tracking PF contributions

Transparency in transfers

Faster and smoother digital access

For millions of employees, these reforms promise a stress-free and reliable PF management experience.