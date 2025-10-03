October 2025 Bank Holidays: City-Wise List of Closure Dates

October is one of the busiest months for festivals in India and that usually means frequent bank closures. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for October 2025 and branches across the country will remain closed on several dates, depending on the state and the occasion.

Some holidays apply to all banks nationwide, such as Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, while others are regional and depend on local customs and festivals. Digital banking channels such as UPI, net banking and ATMs will continue to operate, but any work that requires a physical visit to a branch will need to be planned carefully.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 1 – Maha Navami

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

October 3 – Following day of Dussehra (select states)

October 5 – Ghatasthapana / regional holiday

October 8 – Maha Lakshmi Puja

October 10 – Karva Chauth

October 11 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 12 – Eid e Milad (regional observance)

October 15 – Lakshmi Puja (West Bengal and other states)

October 16 – Nabanna / regional harvest celebrations

October 17 – Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 18 – Bathukamma celebrations (Telangana and AP)

October 19 – Naraka Chaturdashi

October 20 – Diwali

October 21 – Govardhan Puja / Vishwakarma Day

October 22 – Bhai Dooj

October 23 – Ekadashi (regional)

October 26 – Deepavali Bali Padyami (South India)

October 30 – Kali Puja

October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

What Bank Customers Should Keep in Mind

If you have important work such as cheque clearances, cash deposits, loan closures or other in-branch formalities, it is best to complete them before the holiday rush. Loan EMI and credit card payment deadlines usually remain the same, so make sure to process your payments in advance if your due date falls on a holiday.

Online banking, UPI payments and ATMs will continue to operate normally, but heavy festive traffic may lead to slower service or cash shortages at ATMs in some areas.

With nearly three weeks of scattered bank closures across the month, early planning will help you avoid inconvenience and keep your financial tasks on track during the festive season.