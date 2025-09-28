Maha Ashtami 2025 Date, Significance, Mantras and Rituals

Maha Ashtami, the eighth Navratri 2025 day, occurs on September 29, 2025 this year. Maha Ashtami is a sacred day in honor of Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga, representing purity, calmness, and victory of good over evil. Maha Ashtami is of great spiritual and cultural significance throughout India and particularly in West Bengal as it coincides with grand Durga Puja festivities.

Significance of Maha Ashtami

Goddess Mahagauri is the epitome of mind, body, and soul purity. She is the incarnation of Goddess Parvati, who, upon doing severe penance, changed from being a dark-skinned ascetic into radiant white Mahagauri. Her whiteness indicates peace, purity, and spiritual enlightenment.

Maha Ashtami honors:

Good triumphing over evil, as represented by Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura.

The cleansing of mind and soul, generating devotion, self-control, and righteousness.

The sacred feminine power, highlighted through ceremonies such as Kumari Puja, showcasing women's strength and purity.

Mantras to Recite on Maha Ashtami

Worshippers chant certain mantras to obtain the blessings of Goddess Mahagauri. A popular mantra is:

"Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah"

Repeating this mantra with dedication is said to impart peace, prosperity, and spiritual development. Repeating it 108 times during the puja maximizes the spiritual gains.

How to Conduct Maha Ashtami Rituals

1. Preparing for the Puja

Wake up early and bathe ritually.

Clean your house or puja room and adorn it with white flowers, lamps, and a pious Kalash.

Install the idol or picture of Goddess Mahagauri, preferably dressed in white sarees or attire, representing purity.

2. Prasadam

Provide fruits, milk, white flowers, sweets, and sattvic food to the goddess.

Fasting devotees can have fruits, milk, or light food.

3. Puja Steps

Do Aarti and recite the Durga Saptashati stanzas or other prayer hymns.

In West Bengal, Sandhi Puja is conducted while shifting from Ashtami to Navami, which is the exact time Goddess Durga won over Mahishasura.

Do Ashtami Bhog, which can be traditional foods such as khichuri, labra (vegetable curry), sandesh, and mishtidoi, prior to sharing with devotees.

4. Special Ritual – Kumari Puja

Adore little girls as manifestations of the goddess. Bathe their feet, present them with new garments, food, and presents, recognizing feminine strength and innocence.

Cultural and Community Celebrations

Maha Ashtami is not just a day of worship but also a festival of culture and community. Open pandals are the venue for folk dances, dramas, and music concerts. Devotees wear traditional clothing, women in white or red sarees, and men in kurta-pyjamas, giving an atmosphere of community and cultural pride.

Conclusion

Maha Ashtami 2025 on September 29 is a day to celebrate Goddess Mahagauri, worship her with mantras and rituals, and enjoy cultural and religious festivities. Keeping the puja with devotion is said to cleanse the mind, eradicate evil forces, and usher peace and prosperity in the family. By practices such as Sandhi Puja and Kumari Puja, followers also celebrate the power of women and divine feminine energy in day-to-day life.

Also read: Delhi and Jammu Airports Receive Bomb Threats, Security Drills Conducted