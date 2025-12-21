Long Weekends in 2026: Full List of Holidays Month-wise

Many people wait for long weekends to take a short break from work, travel with family, or simply relax at home. The year 2026 offers several such opportunities, with multiple long weekends spread across the year. October stands out with three long weekends, while January and September also offer more than one extended break.

Here is a simple month-wise look at the holidays and long weekends in 2026.

January 2026

The year begins on a positive note. January 1 falls on a Thursday. Taking leave on January 2 can give a three-day weekend. Later in the month, Vasant Panchami on January 23 (Friday), followed by the weekend and Republic Day on January 26 (Monday), creates a four-day holiday.

February 2026

There are no long weekends in February.

March 2026

A long weekend is possible at the end of March. Jumat-ul-Vida falls on Friday, March 28, followed by Saturday and Sunday.

April 2026

Good Friday on April 3, along with Saturday and Easter Sunday, gives a three-day break.

May 2026

Buddha Purnima on May 1 (Friday), followed by the weekend, offers another long weekend.

June 2026

Muharram on June 26 (Friday), combined with Saturday and Sunday, creates a three-day holiday.

July 2026

There are no long weekends in July.

August 2026

Raksha Bandhan on August 28 (Friday) allows a long weekend with Saturday and Sunday.

September 2026

September is special with two long weekends. Janmashtami on September 4 (Friday) forms the first. The second comes with Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14, following the weekend.

October 2026

October offers three long weekends. Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Friday) starts the first. The Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays from October 17 to 20 form the second. The third comes with Valmiki Jayanti on October 26 (Monday).

November 2026

Diwali on Sunday, November 8, along with Govardhan Puja on Monday, November 9, creates a long weekend.

December 2026

The year ends with Christmas on December 25 (Friday), followed by Saturday and Sunday.

With careful planning, these holidays in 2026 can be turned into relaxing long weekends for travel or family time.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026 Holiday List AP and Telangana; Check here!