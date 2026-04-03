April 4 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as it falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled holiday for all banks as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

Are Banks Open on April 4?

Even though Saturdays are generally working days for banks, not all Saturdays are operational. Banks remain closed on:

Second Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All Sundays

Since April 4, 2026, is the second Saturday, banks will not function across the country.

States and Cities Affected

This is a nationwide banking holiday, which means banks will remain closed in all states and union territories, including:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Gujarat

Punjab

Rajasthan

And other states across India

What Services Are Available?

Although physical bank branches will remain closed, customers can still access:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM services

UPI transactions

These services will continue to function normally without interruption.

Bank Holiday Rules in India

Bank holidays in India are categorized based on:

National holidays

Regional festivals

Weekend closures (second & fourth Saturdays and Sundays)

Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work in advance, especially during weekends and public holidays.

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