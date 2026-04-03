April 4 Bank Holiday or not in India?
Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as it falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled holiday for all banks as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.
Are Banks Open on April 4?
Even though Saturdays are generally working days for banks, not all Saturdays are operational. Banks remain closed on:
- Second Saturday
- Fourth Saturday
- All Sundays
Since April 4, 2026, is the second Saturday, banks will not function across the country.
States and Cities Affected
This is a nationwide banking holiday, which means banks will remain closed in all states and union territories, including:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Telangana
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Maharashtra
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Gujarat
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
And other states across India
What Services Are Available?
Although physical bank branches will remain closed, customers can still access:
- Internet banking
- Mobile banking apps
- ATM services
- UPI transactions
These services will continue to function normally without interruption.
Bank Holiday Rules in India
Bank holidays in India are categorized based on:
- National holidays
- Regional festivals
- Weekend closures (second & fourth Saturdays and Sundays)
Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work in advance, especially during weekends and public holidays.
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