Palki Sharma Quits Journalism, Turns Entrepreneur Again

Senior journalist Palki Sharma has officially parted ways with Network18, bringing an end to her tenure at the newsroom. March 31 marked her final working day, closing an important chapter in her media career.

The farewell was marked by an emotional moment shared among colleagues. A video circulating online captured her team bidding her goodbye with a heartfelt message, expressing that her contribution would be remembered beyond just headlines and stories.

A New Chapter Ahead

Her departure follows earlier reports from January 2026, which indicated that Palki Sharma was planning to move back into the business world. This marks a return to entrepreneurship nearly a decade after her first venture.

She had previously founded Reyva, a designer saree brand she ran between 2016 and 2019. The label gained attention for its unique take on contemporary workwear, blending traditional fabrics like Chanderi and Kota silk with modern styles.

Looking Forward

With her exit from Network18, Palki Sharma is expected to focus once again on building her entrepreneurial journey. While official details about her next move are yet to be announced, her past experience in both media and business has already created strong anticipation.

Her transition signals a shift from journalism back to creative enterprise, opening the door for new opportunities in the fashion and design space.

After months of speculation, Palki Sharma has officially resigned from Network18, with March 31 marking her last day at the newsroom. A farewell video shared by her colleague shows an emotional send-off, with the team saying, “Some legacies are not written in headlines, but in… pic.twitter.com/dLXA8u9rYV — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳 (Parody) (@pb3060) April 2, 2026

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