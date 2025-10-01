Idli Kottu Twitter Review 2025: Dhanush and Nithya Menen Family Drama First Reactions

Oct 01, 2025, 13:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tamil superstar Dhanush’s latest directorial venture, Idli Kottu (Idli Kadai in Tamil), starring himself and Nithya Menen, has finally hit theatres globally. Along with playing the lead, Dhanush also co-produced the film, which has been eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. Morning shows saw packed audiences, and soon, netizens shared their initial reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Idli Kottu: Hit or Flop?

Early reviews suggest that Idli Kottu is making a strong impression, particularly for its emotional depth and stellar performances in the first half. Dhanush’s acting has been widely praised, especially his scenes with veteran actor Rajkiran. The on-screen chemistry between Dhanush and Nithya Menen has also been a highlight.

Some reactions from X users:

“#IdliKadai first half – #GVPrakashKumar continues his outstanding form. His music makes the emotional scenes connect beautifully. ❤❤ Truly perfect for this film.”

“Wholesome and entertaining. The music enhances the narrative, and the characters evoke genuine emotion. A very nice family entertainer.”

“@dhanushkraja serves grit with gravy in Idli Kadai—a tale where hunger meets hustle. From street steam to screen dream, he stirs emotion with every bite.😍🥳”

“#IdliKadaiReview – First Half: Family drama unfolds slowly, heavy on sentiments, especially Dhanush–Rajkiran scenes. Dhanush–Nithya Menon chemistry works, but the screenplay feels a bit dragging.”

All About Idli Kottu

Idli Kottu marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture and his 52nd film as an actor. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Kiran Koushik handles cinematography and Prasanna GK is the editor. The film is produced under Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Dawn Pictures.

The star-studded cast includes:

  • Dhanush as Murugan
  • Nithya Menen as Kayal
  • Arun Vijay as Ashwin
  • Rajkiran as Sivanesan
  • Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan
  • Shalini Pandey as Meera

With its mix of heartfelt drama, strong performances, and evocative music, Idli Kadai promises a wholesome family experience for moviegoers.


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Tamil movie
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