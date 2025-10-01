Idli Kottu Twitter Review 2025: Dhanush and Nithya Menen Family Drama First Reactions

Tamil superstar Dhanush’s latest directorial venture, Idli Kottu (Idli Kadai in Tamil), starring himself and Nithya Menen, has finally hit theatres globally. Along with playing the lead, Dhanush also co-produced the film, which has been eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. Morning shows saw packed audiences, and soon, netizens shared their initial reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Idli Kottu: Hit or Flop?

Early reviews suggest that Idli Kottu is making a strong impression, particularly for its emotional depth and stellar performances in the first half. Dhanush’s acting has been widely praised, especially his scenes with veteran actor Rajkiran. The on-screen chemistry between Dhanush and Nithya Menen has also been a highlight.

Some reactions from X users:

“#IdliKadai first half – #GVPrakashKumar continues his outstanding form. His music makes the emotional scenes connect beautifully. ❤❤ Truly perfect for this film.”

🍲 #IdliKadai is COOKING UP A STORM! 🔥 EXCELLENT 1st Half reports from FDFS shows outside TN! 😍 Dhanush’s directorial magic + Nithya Menen’s soulful act are winning hearts! ❤️🛵 GV Prakash’s BGM is pure 🔥! Tickets flying on #BookMyShow: 2,510 (7-8 AM) 🎟️⚡ Join the… pic.twitter.com/C3xALiJ6kb — Nikhil Ulhas Ghule (@ApnaThought) October 1, 2025

“Wholesome and entertaining. The music enhances the narrative, and the characters evoke genuine emotion. A very nice family entertainer.”

#IdliKadai 1st Half : Served Well ❤️ Calf connection scene & Return of father Sivanesan’s idli taste are beautifully written 👌 Filled with touching emotions moments, Director @dhanushkraja shines in every frame 🎬

“Yen Paatan Saami Varum” in Both Version (melody & divine rock)… pic.twitter.com/OzHYf7Pmqp — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) October 1, 2025

“@dhanushkraja serves grit with gravy in Idli Kadai—a tale where hunger meets hustle. From street steam to screen dream, he stirs emotion with every bite.😍🥳”

“#IdliKadaiReview – First Half: Family drama unfolds slowly, heavy on sentiments, especially Dhanush–Rajkiran scenes. Dhanush–Nithya Menon chemistry works, but the screenplay feels a bit dragging.”

All About Idli Kottu

Idli Kottu marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture and his 52nd film as an actor. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Kiran Koushik handles cinematography and Prasanna GK is the editor. The film is produced under Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Dawn Pictures.

The star-studded cast includes:

Dhanush as Murugan

Nithya Menen as Kayal

Arun Vijay as Ashwin

Rajkiran as Sivanesan

Sathyaraj as Vishnu Varadhan

Shalini Pandey as Meera

With its mix of heartfelt drama, strong performances, and evocative music, Idli Kadai promises a wholesome family experience for moviegoers.

#IdliKadai 4.25/5 🌟 Connected So Well With Me!

Eagle Scene in 2nd Half = Goosebumps 🔥 Full Film Revolves Around Murugan’s Idli Kadai 🍽️#Dhanush Wins As Both Director & Actor 👏 Preclimax His 2-Minute Speech Felt Straight From Real Life ( I'm Doing My work w/o distrubing… pic.twitter.com/EYPQduN0mZ — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) October 1, 2025

#IdliKadai [#ABRatings - 4/5] - Emotional First half & Action packed Second half🤝

- A Simple plot & slow narration, but #Dhanush made it convincing by his beautiful scenes♥️

- ArunVijay, NithyaMenen & Rajkiran's character had good Arcs🌟

- Idli Making, Interval & Climax leaving… pic.twitter.com/WE7AttcE3I — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 1, 2025

🍲 #IdliKadai IS A HEARTFELT TRIUMPH! 😍 Viewer raves: *4.25/5* 🌟 “Connected SO well!” 🔥 *Eagle scene in 2nd half = PURE GOOSEBUMPS!* 🦅 Murugan’s idli kadai steals the show! 🍽️ #Dhanush SLAYS as director & actor – pre-climax 2-min speech hits like REAL LIFE! 💬✨ “I’m doing… pic.twitter.com/f34Kn5p2cX — Nikhil Ulhas Ghule (@ApnaThought) October 1, 2025

#IdliKadai (3.75/5) - Rooted and relatable entertainer. @dhanushkraja presents a warm and embracing film that talks about the love for our land, the connectivity to our roots, parental upbringing and more. The film takes a controlled route and never goes too loud, but it conveys… pic.twitter.com/A3niNbgowz — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 1, 2025