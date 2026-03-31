CTET 2026 Results Released: Candidates Can Check Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CTET February 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their scorecards from the official website.

The results are available online, and candidates need to enter their roll number or login details to access their marks. The scorecard shows subject-wise marks, total score, and whether the candidate has qualified.

The CTET exam was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, for two levels — Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8).

To qualify for the exam, candidates must score:

60% (90 marks) for General category

55% (82 marks) for reserved categories

Candidates who pass the exam will receive a CTET eligibility certificate, which is valid for a lifetime and helps in applying for teaching jobs in schools across India.

How to check CTET Result 2026:

Here is the direct link: cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CTET February 2026 result link

Enter your roll number

Submit and view your result

Download and save the scorecard

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their result for future use.