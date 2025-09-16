Aabeer Gulaal Reviews: Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor Film Declared 'Frustrating' Amid India Ban!

Aabeer Gulaal, the long awaited Bollywood film starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, finally hit screens globally on September 12, 2025 but remains banned in India. Early reactions from critics suggest the film has failed to live up to expectations, leaving audiences more disappointed than impressed.

From the outset reviewers have noted how familiar the story feels. The film leans heavily on nostalgia, drawing from old Bollywood staples like dance competitions, retro tracks and handwritten love notes. At times this creates sparks of charm, particularly because of Vaani’s energy and Fawad’s screen presence. Their chemistry works well in certain moments, but critics feel it is not enough to carry the film across its rougher patches.

The most common complaint is the film’s length and pacing. The middle section drags, with scenes that add little to either the plot or character development. Cameos such as Lisa Haydon’s appearance have been described as distracting rather than impactful. Reviewers have also pointed out uneven editing and inconsistent visuals that make the film feel less polished than it should.

The story itself has been criticised for being predictable. Twists arrive with little surprise and secondary characters feel underdeveloped, which lowers the emotional impact. What could have been a layered romantic drama ends up feeling like a recycled version of better stories told before.

Outside the film’s artistic reception, much of the conversation around Aabeer Gulaal has focused on its cultural and political context. The movie’s ban in India after the Pahalgam attack, the presence of a Pakistani lead actor, and heated debates across social media have overshadowed its actual content. Vaani Kapoor has expressed disappointment about the negativity surrounding the film, though she hopes audiences will still engage with it for what it is.

Overall the verdict is clear. Aabeer Gulaal promised much but failed to deliver. Critics call it frustrating and overlong, with too much reliance on atmosphere and star power and not enough on strong writing or direction. For all its hype, the film serves as a reminder that nostalgia alone cannot make up for a weak story.

I know it has not been easy, but I hope Fawad Khan never regrets doing Aabeer Gulaal, he is made for the big screen, his voice is as mesmerising as ever. Loved the film, found my new comfort romcom, clean, wholesome, stressfree entertainment.#AabeerGulaal #FawadKhan — Reemz (@FawadFan4ever) September 14, 2025