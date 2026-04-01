Telangana Summer Holidays Declared - April 24 to June 11

The Telangana government has announced the summer vacation schedule for the 2026 academic year, declaring holidays for all government and private schools from April 24 to June 11.

According to an official statement issued by the Secretariat, the decision has been taken in view of the rising temperatures across the State and to ensure the health and safety of students during the peak summer period.

Authorities have also advised parents and guardians to remain vigilant and ensure the well-being of children during the holidays. Schools are expected to resume classes following the conclusion of the vacation period in June, as per the academic calendar.