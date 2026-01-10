Sankranti Holiday Travel Rush: Railways Add 150 Special Trains for Festive Season

With the Sankranti festival travel season peaking, railway stations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing an unprecedented surge in passenger traffic. Vijayawada Railway Station, a major junction, has turned into one of the busiest centres as thousands of travellers head home for the long holiday break.

Regular Trains Overflowing Weeks in Advance

Passenger flow from Hyderabad and Secunderabad towards coastal Andhra districts has intensified significantly. Almost all regular trains bound for cities like Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Narsapur, Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, and Vizianagaram have been fully reserved for weeks, with waiting lists expanding rapidly.

As school and college holidays began, the number of students returning home has also increased, adding to the already heavy crowd. Platforms 1, 6, and 7 at Vijayawada are bearing the brunt of this rush as travellers pour in from multiple regions.

Passengers Prefer Trains as Bus Fares Spike

Private bus operators have reportedly doubled fares for the festive period, prompting most commuters to opt for trains. This shift has put additional pressure on railway authorities to meet the growing demand, as regular services alone are insufficient to accommodate the rush.

150 Special Trains Announced Until January 21

To handle the extraordinary crowd, South Central Railway has introduced around 150 Sankranti Special Trains operating until January 21. These special services are being scheduled on high-demand routes to ease congestion and ensure smoother travel for passengers.

Alternate Stations Used to Reduce Secunderabad Rush

To avoid overcrowding at Secunderabad Railway Station, the Railways have strategically diversified departures. Special trains are now being run from:

Kacheguda

Nampally

Charlapalli

Lingampally

Vikarabad

Additionally, to improve accessibility and convenience, temporary stoppages have been added at stations like Hitech City, Lingampally, and Charlapalli for several express trains.

Festive Travel in Full Swing

With just days left for Sankranti, passenger rush is expected to remain high. Railways continue to monitor demand closely and may introduce more services if the need arises. For now, travellers are advised to plan early, check seat availability frequently and use nearby stations to avoid long queues and overcrowded platforms.

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