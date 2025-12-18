Hyderabad Book Fair Set to Begin Tomorrow, Dec 19: Schedule, Venue, and Key Highlights Announced

Hyderabad is gearing up for the 38th Hyderabad Book Fair, which will be held from December 19 to 29, 2025, at NTR Stadium near Indira Park.

The official poster for the event was unveiled at a meeting held at Somajiguda Press Club on November 3. Book Fair Advisors Prof. Kodandaram and senior editor K. Ramachandra Murthy released the poster in the presence of committee members.

Focus on improved visitor experience

Organisers stated that lessons learned from previous editions have guided better planning for this year. The 2025 fair promises to be more engaging, informative, and convenient for attendees.

Dates and venue

Dates: 19th to 29th December, 2025

19th to 29th December, 2025 Location: Kala Bharathi (NTR Stadium), Hyderabad

Key events scheduled include:

Book launches and Author interactions

Literary discussions and Seminars

Cultural performances

Dedicated programs for students

Committee participation

President Dr. Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary R. Srinivas, Treasurer P. Narayana Reddy, Vice President B. Shoban Babu, Joint Secretary K. Suresh, and Executive Committee members A. Janardhan Gupta, U. Srinivasa Rao, T. Sambasiva Rao, Swaraj Kumar, and D. Krishna Reddy attended the meeting.

The Hyderabad Book Fair remains one of Telangana’s major literary events, attracting publishers, authors, students, and book enthusiasts from across the region.

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