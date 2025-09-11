Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, Youngest South Asian Surgeon, Awarded Honorary FRCS by Royal College in Glasgow

In a historic first, Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, Founding Director of the KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Hyderabad, has been conferred the Honorary Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (FRCS – Glasgow), making him the youngest surgeon from South Asia to receive this distinction.

The honour, regarded as the College’s highest, was formally bestowed on Dr. Pillarisetti by Prof. Hany Etiba, President of RCPSG, at a glittering ceremony in the historic College Hall in Glasgow on September 10, 2025.

Dr. Pillarisetti, who earned his FRCS (Glasgow) by examination in 1997, now holds the rare global distinction of being the only surgeon in the world to be both an FRCS (by examination) and an Honorary Fellow of the same College.

Lauding his contributions, Prof. Etiba said:

“For over two decades, Dr. Pillarisetti has dedicated himself to his community, bringing hope to millions in the fight against breast cancer. By fostering close links between surgeons in the UK, India and beyond, he has advanced health and surgical standards worldwide. We are immensely proud to welcome him into our College community.”

The citation, read by Prof. Abhay Rane, Registrar and Trustee of RCPSG, highlighted Dr. Pillarisetti’s transformative role in breast cancer care in India, his pioneering FRCS/MRCS preparatory courses in Hyderabad that benefited over 2,000 trainees, and his guidance in shaping the College’s academic presence in India.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Pillarisetti said:

“I am deeply grateful to the President of RCPSG for this singular recognition. I dedicate this honour to my family, my patients, and my motherland.”

Founded in 1599, RCPSG is over 425 years old and remains the only multidisciplinary Royal College in the British Isles, representing more than 15,000 professionals across 97 countries.

A decorated career of global recognition

Dr. Pillarisetti has already received Honorary Fellowships from seven other world-renowned surgical colleges. A recipient of the Padma Shri and the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award, he is also the only surgeon globally to have received the highest honours from all three UK Royal Colleges, along with recognition from the British Government. His accolades include:

OBE (Order of the British Empire) – 2020

Honorary FRCS (England) – 2022

Honorary FRCS (Glasgow) – 2025

International Gold Medal (RCS Edinburgh) – 2013

Transforming breast cancer care in India

Over the past 18 years, Dr. Pillarisetti has revolutionised breast health services in India. He established South Asia’s first comprehensive breast health centre, launched a nationwide breast cancer awareness movement, and spearheaded the region’s largest population-based screening programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, now expanding across India.

He also co-founded the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI), the first and only professional body of its kind in South Asia. Known for his deep commitment to social service, he adopted Ibrahimpur, a remote village in Telangana, and has personally funded life-changing facilities for its residents, earning local and national recognition.

Dr. Pillarisetti now joins the ranks of legendary surgeons associated with RCPSG, including Joseph Lister – the father of antiseptic surgery, Sir William Macewen – pioneer of neurosurgery, and Jamini Sen – the first Indian woman Fellow of the College in 1912.