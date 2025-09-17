TSITP Season 3 Finale: Will Prime Video Greenlight The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4?

As The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 comes to a close, fans are wondering if there will be a fourth season. The finale of Season 3, which is also the end of the series according to creator Jenny Han, is set to stream on Prime Video on September 17, 2025. With 11 episodes this season, the show finally adapts the third book in Han’s trilogy We’ll Always Have Summer.

Jenny Han has made it clear that the series was always planned for three seasons, matching the three books in her original Young Adult trilogy. In interviews she has expressed that three books and three seasons feels right. This suggests that the story arc will be completed with this final season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 to Happen Soon?

Though there are no current plans for Season 4, there is some hope in the air for fans. Both Han and the cast have said they would be open to more content in the TSITP universe, such as a spin off, if the creative inspiration and interest are strong. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the possibility remains, especially given how successful the show has been.

The finale is expected to be emotional and dramatic. Belly’s journey in Season 3 expands beyond the book’s epilogue, giving more depth to her growth, especially as she grapples with her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah, and what happens after choosing to move to Paris in the show, which is a change from the book’s ending. The ending may feel hopeful while also messy, staying true to Han’s intention of giving fans something that resonates even if it is not perfectly tied up.

So, will Prime Video greenlight Season 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? As of now the answer is no. The show appears set to end with Season 3. But the TSITP universe may not be over. With spin off ideas in discussion, there is still potential for more stories, even if the original arc concludes here.