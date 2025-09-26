OTT Releases This Week Sep 21-28: Hridayapoorvam, Ghaati, Son of Sardaar2, and More!

This week brings an exciting lineup of new OTT titles across Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and international platforms. Whether you are looking for action, drama or family stories, there is something fresh to add to your watchlist.

One of the headline releases is Ghaati, which lands on Prime Video from September 26. This Telugu action crime drama features an intense storyline led by Anushka Shetty battling powerful forces in a rugged, high stakes environment.

In Malayalam, two titles debut on September 26. Sumathi Valavu is streaming on ZEE5, and Hridayapoorvam is available on JioHotstar. Sumathi Valavu explores rural life and haunting stories, while Hridayapoorvam delves into emotional themes around heart transplants and human connections. Also on the same date, Sarkeet premieres on Manorama Max as a family drama about parenting challenges, emotional bonds and personal growth.

Hindi streaming audiences can look forward to Son of Sardaar 2 arriving on Netflix on September 26. The film mixes comedy and adventure as young characters go on a quirky quest filled with fun, action and nostalgia.

Apple TV is introducing All of You on September 26, a romance drama about friends discovering deeper feelings for each other. Earlier in the week, Sundarakanda premiered on JioHotstar from September 23 with Nara Rohit in a comedic drama that touches on a social theme.

International audiences also have intriguing options. Titles such as Janaawar: The Beast Within and The Savant bring crime, suspense and thriller elements. Netflix’s Mantis, a high octane Korean thriller, also joins the lineup, adding intense action and mystery.

With a mix of sport, crime, romance, family drama and global thrillers, this week’s OTT slate caters to a wide range of tastes. It is the perfect time to binge, discover new favorites and explore content across different languages.