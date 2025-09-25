Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: Streaming Details, Episodes, Cast, and Plot

Fans of the hit Japanese survival thriller Alice in Borderland can gear up for a new season as Season 3 premieres on September 25, 2025 on Netflix. All episodes will drop at once, giving viewers the chance to binge the story in one go. In India, the series will be available from around 12:30 p.m. IST.

This season features six episodes, fewer than the previous ones, but packed with high-stakes drama. The story picks up after Arisu and Usagi return to the real world at the end of Season 2. Now living as a married couple, their peace is shattered when Usagi is abducted by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife. To save her, Arisu must reenter the dangerous world of Borderland, where the ominous Joker stage awaits as the ultimate challenge.

The cast sees the return of Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, alongside Hayato Isomura, Katsuya Maiguma and Ayaka Miyoshi. New additions include Koji Ohkura, Tina Tamashiro, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Hyunri, Kento Kaku, Kotaro Daigo and Yugo Mikawa, expanding the universe with fresh faces and threats.

What makes this season unique is that it ventures beyond the manga’s original storyline, drawing inspiration from the sequel Alice in Borderland: Retry while creating new plotlines. The Joker card, teased at the end of Season 2, becomes central to the narrative and raises the stakes to an entirely new level.

With gripping games, emotional stakes, and a darker edge, Alice in Borderland Season 3 promises to be one of Netflix’s most talked-about global releases of the year.