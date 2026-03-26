Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch

The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to pull massive crowds in theatres across the globe. By Tuesday, the film’s worldwide gross was inching closer to the ₹850 crore mark, making it one of the biggest hits of the year so far.

With such a strong theatrical run, audiences are now eagerly waiting for details about its digital release.

OTT Platform Confirmed for Sequel

Unlike its predecessor, which was released on Netflix, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar. The association is evident right from the film’s opening credits, confirming the platform’s involvement.

Industry insiders reveal that the streaming rights were reportedly sold for around ₹150 crore—almost twice the digital deal value of the first installment. This highlights the massive demand and popularity the sequel has generated even before its OTT debut.

When Will Dhurandhar 2 Release Online?

As of now, the makers have not officially announced a streaming date. However, trade experts suggest that the film may arrive on OTT platforms approximately six to eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Based on current estimates, the likely release window could fall between early May and mid-June. Some reports hint at a possible premiere between April 30 and May 14, while others suggest May 22 as a tentative date. A section of industry analysts believes the film might even push its digital release to the second week of June if it continues to perform strongly in cinemas.

Box Office Performance Remains Stellar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane espionage thriller had a phenomenal opening on March 19, 2026. The film earned ₹102.55 crore on its first day in India, setting the tone for its record-breaking journey.

Within just six days, the movie collected ₹619.76 crore domestically, along with ₹225 crore from international markets. These impressive figures have placed it among the fastest Indian films to achieve such milestones.

Audience Response and Outlook

The film’s gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and strong performances—especially by Ranveer Singh—have contributed significantly to its success. With positive word-of-mouth and consistent footfall in theatres, the film is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming days.

Conclusion

As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its remarkable box office journey, all eyes are now on its OTT release. Whether it arrives in May or June, the film is set to attract a massive digital audience once it premieres online.

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