West Bengal Announces September 17, 2025 Holiday for Vishwakarma Puja

In a stunning turnaround, the West Bengal government declared a holiday on September 17, 2025, to mark the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. The announcement came close to Durga Puja, spreading joy among state government staff. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced it while unveiling projects at Jalpaiguri, stressing respect for migrant workers who celebrate this festival.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja, observed on September 17 this year, celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the cosmic architect. The festival has special importance among craftsmen, artisans, engineers, and workers in the industrial sector, who worship their tools and machines on the day. As per Hindu legend, Lord Vishwakarma is said to have created and built the universe, divine cities such as Dwarka, and crafted legendary weapons for the gods.¹ ²

Impact on Government Offices and Institutions

According to the notification issued by the Finance Department, all government offices, boards, corporations, schools, and other departments of the state government will be closed on September 17. This surprise holiday is to put smiles on the faces of government staff members before the festive time arrives.

Durga Puja Holidays

On the other hand, Durga Puja is going to begin from the last week of September, and holidays will be announced from September 26 to October 8. Other major festivals such as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja on October 6 and Kali Puja on October 20 will also be celebrated with holidays. State government servants are likely to enjoy a long vacation this festive season.

DA Case Update

In other news, the Supreme Court has asked the state government for two weeks to file a written reply in the DA case under the Fifth Pay Commission. The judgment will not come before Durga Puja or even Kali Puja, as government employees wait with bated breath.

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