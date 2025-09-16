September 17 Uttar Pradesh Holidays for Schools, and Banks for Vishwakarma Puja

If you have outstanding work concerning schools, banks, or the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), it's essential to remain alert about the holidays in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has declared a holiday for all schools on September 17, 2025, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Along with schools, various banks and offices of LIC will also be closed on some days this month.

Vishwakarma Jayanti School Holidays

All colleges and schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council will remain closed on September 17 for Vishwakarma Jayanti. Lord Vishwakarma, the world's first architect and craftsman, is revered on this day, which occurs on Chaturdashi in the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It is believed by the devotees that paying obeisance to Lord Vishwakarma attracts positive vibes and wealth towards workplaces.

Bank Holidays in September 2025

Banks in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on the following holidays:

September 21: Sunday

September 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

September 28: Sunday

LIC Office Holidays in September 2025

Life Insurance Corporation of India offices will be closed on the following dates:

September 20: Saturday

September 21: Sunday

September 27: Saturday

September 28: Sunday

Other Restricted Holidays

As per the holiday calendar of the Central Government, September 29 and 30 have been announced as restricted holidays.

Important Reminder

Whoever has work pending at banks, schools, or LIC offices must plan in advance and see the holiday list so that he can avoid inconvenience. Knowing these holidays will make it easy for you to organize your work without encountering any unforeseen shutdowns.

Also read: Dasara Holidays for Students in Telangana – September 21 to October 4