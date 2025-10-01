RRB ALP Results 2025 Declared: Check CBT 1 Results and Cut-Offs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB ALP results 2025 for the CBT 1 examination across all regional RRB websites. Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will be eligible to appear for CBT 2, the second stage of the RRB ALP selection process.

Along with the results, the board has also released the RRB ALP 2025 cut-offs. Aspirants must meet these minimum qualifying marks to progress through the subsequent stages of the examination. The complete RRB ALP 2025 selection process includes:

CBT 1

CBT 2

CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test)

Document Verification (DV)

Candidates who successfully clear all stages will be eligible for recruitment to the posts offered through the RRB ALP 2025 exam.

How to Check RRB ALP Results 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

Visit the official regional RRB website:

Navigate to the Results section and click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 Results 2025 link.

The result PDF will open in a new window.

Press Ctrl + F to quickly locate your roll number.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB ALP 2025

The minimum qualifying percentage for CBT 1 is as follows:

CategoryMinimum Qualifying Percentage

General & EWS40%

OBC, SC, ST30%

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