Bank Holiday on October 1, 2025 for Maha Navami and Ayudha Puja

With the festive season in full swing, many customers are wondering whether banks will remain open on October 1, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks in several states will be closed on this day to mark key festivals including Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami (Dussehra), and Durga Puja (Dasain).

Where Banks Will Remain Closed

On October 1, banks will not function in the following states:

Tripura

Karnataka

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

Sikkim

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Nagaland

West Bengal

Bihar

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

These closures are in observance of religious festivals that fall on Maha Navami, the concluding day of Navratri, as well as Ayudha Puja and Durga Puja.

What About Other States?

Banks in states not listed above will continue to operate as per the regular schedule on October 1. Customers in those regions can visit branches for deposits, withdrawals, loan-related work, or other services as usual.

Online Banking and Digital Transactions

Even though physical branches remain closed in the affected states, digital banking services will be available without interruption. Customers can use:

Internet banking for fund transfers, bill payments, and account services

Mobile banking apps for quick transactions

UPI platforms and ATMs for cash withdrawals and payments

However, certain activities, like submitting physical documents, applying for loans, or large cash deposits, require a branch visit and cannot be completed online.

RBI Holiday Calendar

The RBI issues a state-wise and month-wise list of holidays, helping customers plan in-person banking tasks. Since bank closures differ across states, it is always advisable to check the RBI calendar before scheduling branch visits.

Bottom Line

On October 1, 2025, banks will be closed in multiple states due to Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. Customers in other states can expect normal banking operations. For uninterrupted service, digital banking remains the best option.

Also read: Ayudha Puja 2025: History, Importance, and How It Is Celebrated