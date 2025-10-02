October 3 Bank Holiday Update: Are Banks Open or Closed Tomorrow?

As India moves into the first week of October, bank customers and businesses can expect a regular working day on October 3, 2025. There are no national or regional bank holidays scheduled for tomorrow, meaning all banks—including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and other public and private sector banks—will operate as usual.

Customers can carry out routine banking activities, including deposits, withdrawals, cheque processing, and online transactions, without disruption. Similarly, the stock markets (NSE & BSE) will remain open, maintaining regular trading hours.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

While October 3 is a regular day, the month of October has a few important holidays to note:

October 12, 2025 (Sunday) – Mahalaya / Durga Puja (Regional holiday in West Bengal and select states)

October 14, 2025 (Tuesday) – Dussehra / Vijayadashami (National and state-level bank holiday)

October 27, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali / Deepavali (Regional bank holiday in some states, not nationwide)

Bank customers are advised to plan accordingly for these holidays, especially for transactions requiring physical branch visits.

In conclusion, tomorrow, October 3, 2025, will be business as usual for banks and financial institutions across India, with operations resuming normally.