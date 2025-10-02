Mysore Dasara Jamboo Savari 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Mysore’s grand Dasara festival reaches its spectacular finale on Vijayadashami, and this year the Jamboo Savari will take place on 2 October 2025, starting at 5 PM. The legendary procession, rooted in centuries of Wadiyar royal tradition, attracts lakhs of visitors who line the streets to witness the city’s most iconic celebration.

The day begins at the Mysore Palace, where rituals are performed and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is ceremonially placed inside the Golden Howdah, a richly decorated gold seat weighing several hundred kilograms. The lead elephant, this year Abhimanyu the veteran tusker, will carry the goddess through the city, accompanied by a team of other decorated elephants, mounted police and folk troupes.

The procession moves from the palace through major city roads before concluding at Bannimantap Grounds, where the sacred Banni tree is worshipped. Along the way, spectators will enjoy a vibrant display of Karnataka’s folk art forms, traditional dancers, drummers, cultural tableaux from different districts and spectacular music ensembles.

The Torchlight Parade: 7 PM to 10 PM

After the procession reaches Bannimantap, the evening transforms into a grand military and cultural spectacle. The Torchlight Parade, held from 7 PM to 10 PM, is one of Dasara’s most anticipated events. The program features

Dazzling march pasts and coordinated formations by the Karnataka State Police

Motorcycle stunts and daredevil performances by the police bike team

Cultural presentations, music, and dance performances under floodlights

Fireworks and pyrotechnics lighting up the Mysuru night sky

A ceremonial retreat that officially marks the end of the Dasara festivities

Meanwhile, the Mysore Palace remains brilliantly illuminated, creating a breathtaking backdrop for photography and celebration throughout the evening. The combination of glowing palace lights, decorated elephants and the grand torch show makes Vijayadashami night truly unforgettable.

Tips for Visitors

Arrive early to find a good viewing spot along the Jamboo Savari route. Expect road closures and traffic diversions, so public transport or parking outside the central core is advisable. Carry water and essentials, wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for large crowds. For families and elderly visitors, consider reserved stands at Bannimantap for better visibility and access.

The Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade together represent the soul of Mysore Dasara. From the divine departure at 5 PM to the glowing torch spectacle ending at 10 PM, Vijayadashami in Mysuru promises an unforgettable day and night of celebration.