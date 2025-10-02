Stock Market Holiday, October 3: Markets Will Remain Open Tomorrow

Investors can trade as usual tomorrow, Friday, October 3, 2025, as both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain open. There is no scheduled stock market holiday on this day since it does not coincide with any national festival or special observance.

However, the upcoming weekend means that the markets will remain closed on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025, as per the regular weekly trading holiday schedule.

Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

Apart from the weekend closures, investors should keep note of the following trading holidays this month:

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Diwali (Laxmi Pujan / Muhurat Trading) – Markets will remain closed during regular hours but will open for a special Muhurat Trading Session in the evening.

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada – Full-day holiday, markets closed.

Key Holidays

October 3, 2025 (Friday): Markets OPEN

October 4-5, 2025 (Saturday & Sunday): Markets CLOSED

Next big holiday: Diwali festival week (October 21-22, 2025)

Traders and investors are advised to plan their positions and strategies accordingly, especially with the festive season around the corner.