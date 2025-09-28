Mumbai Rains Trigger Two-Day Red Alert, One Man Killed in Thane

Amid the torrential rains that lashed Maharashtra late on Saturday, a man was swept away in the Ulhas River on Sunday, prompting a massive search and rescue operation by local authorities.

According to reports, Thane recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the neighbouring Palghar district and disrupting daily life.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for Mumbai following heavy overnight showers that continued through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The relentless downpour caused slight delays in Central and Western Railway services, although the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus network continued to operate without major interruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai and nearby districts from September 28 to September 30.

Authorities have expressed concerns over potential urban flooding, waterlogging, and landslides in vulnerable areas, urging residents to remain indoors whenever possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

In view of the worsening conditions, the Maharashtra government has issued a public advisory emphasizing preparedness and caution. With rains expected to intensify over the coming days, officials have stressed that the next 72 hours will be critical for managing risks and ensuring public safety.

Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are expected to face the brunt of the monsoon spell. Emergency control rooms have been directed to operate round the clock, while rivers and reservoirs across the region are being closely monitored to prevent sudden flooding.