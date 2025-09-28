Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Stock Market Closed on October 2, Check Details

Investors, pay attention! The Indian stock market will be closed for a trading holiday on October 2, 2025, because of the twin celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will both be closed on this day, impacting trading activity on equity, derivative, and currency segments.

Effect on Trading Activity

No trade: Investors will not be able to place trades on October 2, 2025.

Settlement adjustments: Transactions from earlier days may suffer delays.

Planning in advance: Traders must adjust their trading plans to suit the holiday.

Why Stock Market Holidays Are Important

Stock market holidays are usually celebrated on national holidays, festivals, or special events. These holidays provide market employees, brokers, and traders a brief respite while regulatory and operational activities are synchronized with the holiday schedule.

Remaining Up-to-Date

To remain informed about stock market holidays, investors can visit the official BSE and NSE websites, which give the correct and latest schedules, including segment-wise holidays and last-minute adjustments.

Other Stock Market Holidays during October 2025

October 21, 2025: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading session shall be conducted)

October 22, 2025: Diwali Balipratipada

Investors should schedule their trading operations based on these holidays so that they do not face disruptions and last-minute shocks.

Also read: Bank Holidays in India: September 29 to October 5, 2025 – Full List of Holidays